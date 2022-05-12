Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.25.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.62. 1,058,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,889. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,627,000 after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $7,732,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,221 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,236,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,450,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

