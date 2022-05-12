Atlas Protocol Trading Down 53.3% Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 53.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $294,111.93 and approximately $170,443.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00567342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,143.00 or 2.03930701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00029353 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.24 or 0.06994598 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

