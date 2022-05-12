Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of AAWW traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.80. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.36. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

