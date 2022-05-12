Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Get Atlantia alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($19.68) to €18.90 ($19.89) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €20.00 ($21.05) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of ATASY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.86. 95,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,027. Atlantia has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $12.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

About Atlantia (Get Rating)

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantia (ATASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.