ATC Coin Price Tops $0.0003 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded down 51.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $116,988.52 and $50.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00226849 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003842 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

