Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of Asure Software stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $119.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.97. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.