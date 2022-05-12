Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALPMY. Citigroup began coverage on Astellas Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Astellas Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $18.46.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

