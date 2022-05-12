Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.20

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 67927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

ASBFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,367.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

