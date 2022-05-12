Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $7.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASPU shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,629. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

