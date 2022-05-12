ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.20

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 364951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 71,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 45.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 440,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 137,287 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,924,000 after buying an additional 2,110,767 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 2,385.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 891,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 855,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $159,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

