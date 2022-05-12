Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) vs. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Head to Head Analysis

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Sundial Growers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.66 -$122.66 million N/A N/A Sundial Growers $44.78 million 13.75 -$178.92 million ($0.18) -2.06

Ascend Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Sundial Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -36.90% -91.65% -19.62% Sundial Growers -506.37% -13.65% -12.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ascend Wellness and Sundial Growers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sundial Growers 0 3 0 0 2.00

Ascend Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.25%. Sundial Growers has a consensus price target of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Sundial Growers.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Sundial Growers on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sundial Growers (Get Rating)

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

