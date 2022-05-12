Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.
