Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.29. 682,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.38.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,623.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,705 shares of company stock worth $12,317,948. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

