Arqma (ARQ) Price Down 30.6% This Week

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $199,767.19 and $195.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,345.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,992.96 or 0.06791303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00224707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.84 or 0.00711646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.41 or 0.00478479 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

