Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.03 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ($0.08-0.03) EPS.

ARLO stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $569.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.64. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARLO. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 130.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

