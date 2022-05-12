Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.63 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.08-0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARLO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

