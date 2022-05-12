Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.03 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ($0.08-0.03) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,965. The company has a market cap of $563.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.64. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.