Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.77. Approximately 2,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 218,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

