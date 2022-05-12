Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 15,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 957,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 581,311 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 88,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

