Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.79 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS.
RCUS traded down $6.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,193,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,269. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.00. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03.
In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.