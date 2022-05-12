Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.79 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS.

RCUS traded down $6.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,193,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,269. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.00. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 103.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 196.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.