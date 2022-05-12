Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.65) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.