Arcimoto (FUV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 996.96% and a negative return on equity of 68.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arcimoto to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $146.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 62.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

