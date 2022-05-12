Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 421.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of ARAV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,779. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. Aravive has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.57.

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a negative net margin of 526.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aravive by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aravive by 606.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 158,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aravive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

