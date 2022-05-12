Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. Aramark’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

ARMK traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.29. 102,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth about $174,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

