Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Aptiv by 19.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 84.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $90.59 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average is $140.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

