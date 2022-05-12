AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $840.57 Million

Analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) to post $840.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $834.37 million to $846.50 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $811.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $2.56 on Monday, hitting $106.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $103.51 and a 52-week high of $155.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 11.1% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 134.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 61,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.