AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APP. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of APP stock traded up $10.41 on Thursday, reaching $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 133,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,447. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.51. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

