AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on APP. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.
Shares of APP stock traded up $10.41 on Thursday, reaching $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 133,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,447. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.51. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $116.09.
In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
