AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppLovin Corporation provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. AppLovin Corporation is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

AppLovin stock traded up $9.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.75. 813,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.22. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.43%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,850,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $139,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 32,882.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,169,000 after buying an additional 1,187,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,226,000 after buying an additional 1,137,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

