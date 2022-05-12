AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $27.28

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $31.32. AppLovin shares last traded at $36.05, with a volume of 74,254 shares trading hands.
APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 538.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66.
In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 48,700.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 39.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
