AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $27.28

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $31.32. AppLovin shares last traded at $36.05, with a volume of 74,254 shares trading hands.

APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 538.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 48,700.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 39.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

