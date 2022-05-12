Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $104.48. The company had a trading volume of 280,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,064. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.61 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

