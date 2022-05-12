Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Applied Materials by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,034,000 after buying an additional 1,035,037 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

AMAT traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.20. 233,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,514,064. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.61 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

