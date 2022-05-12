Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $2.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. Applied Blockchain has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

