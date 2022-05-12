Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez Sells 2,165 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $118,252.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99. Appian Co. has a one year low of $42.18 and a one year high of $149.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

