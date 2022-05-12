Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Down 91.5% in April

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the April 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of APGOF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Apollo Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Separately, Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Apollo Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

