Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.72.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

