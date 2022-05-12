Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.42

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.42 and last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 112195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

