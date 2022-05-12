Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ARI opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 66.05 and a current ratio of 66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 70.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 126.13%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

