APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.89

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 34271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in APi Group by 413.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 216,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in APi Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in APi Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in APi Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter.

About APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

