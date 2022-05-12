ApeCoin Market Cap Hits $1.70 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.97 or 0.00020787 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 62.9% lower against the US dollar. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and $1.70 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00564629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,155.78 or 2.02356066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00029817 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,019.81 or 0.07028021 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,843,750 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

