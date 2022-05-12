Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director Buys $46,800.00 in Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AIRC opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

