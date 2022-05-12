Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.01 Billion

Brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to announce $38.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.83 billion to $38.87 billion. Anthem reported sales of $33.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $153.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.08 billion to $156.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $160.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.94 billion to $167.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.23.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 20.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,535. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $493.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.17. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

