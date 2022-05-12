ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $15,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $238.75 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.66 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.77.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

