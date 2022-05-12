ANON Hits Market Cap of $34,542.45 (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. ANON has a total market cap of $34,542.45 and $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003465 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003524 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,429.81 or 0.99837840 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00588567 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

