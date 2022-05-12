ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.34-$1.62 EPS.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $424.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

