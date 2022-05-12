ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.34-$1.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $24.59 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $424.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam bought 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

