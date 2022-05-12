Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Announces Earnings Results

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
ANEB traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.05. 3,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.33.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.