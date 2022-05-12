Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Announces Earnings Results

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ANEB traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.05. 3,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose.

