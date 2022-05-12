Anchor Protocol Price Down 93.6% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 59.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 93.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $42.30 million and $70.84 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 345,332,022 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

