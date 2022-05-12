Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.18

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 2455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

The stock has a market cap of $619.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,254,000 after acquiring an additional 829,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 76.8% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 488,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 212,350 shares during the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

