Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,254,000 after purchasing an additional 829,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 398,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 272,791 shares during the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

