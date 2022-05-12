Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.
Shares of AVXL stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $31.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.