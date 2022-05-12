Analyzing Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and Semrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -28.07% N/A -9.60% Semrush -1.75% -1.98% -1.42%

This table compares Rapid7 and Semrush’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $535.40 million 6.98 -$146.33 million ($2.86) -22.43 Semrush $188.00 million 6.58 -$3.29 million ($0.02) -439.00

Semrush has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid7. Semrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Semrush shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rapid7 and Semrush, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 3 13 0 2.81 Semrush 0 2 3 0 2.60

Rapid7 currently has a consensus price target of $128.07, suggesting a potential upside of 99.64%. Semrush has a consensus price target of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 123.23%. Given Semrush’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semrush is more favorable than Rapid7.

Risk & Volatility

Rapid7 has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semrush has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include DivvyCloud, a cloud security posture management solution; Nexpose, an on-premises version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premises version of company's application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution, as well as professional services. It offers its products through term or perpetual software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Semrush Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

